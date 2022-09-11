Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,293 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Up 2.1 %

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HON stock traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.69. 2,909,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,708. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $228.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

