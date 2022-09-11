Brokerages Set Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Price Target at $16.75

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.61. The company has a market cap of $270.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Berkeley Lights ( NASDAQ:BLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $19.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. Berkeley Lights’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 79.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 20,725 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 164.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 258,439 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,081,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 24.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 270,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 52,812 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

