Brokerages Set Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) PT at $272.19

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.19.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,189.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 20.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,069,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,281,000 after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $246.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 48.34%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

