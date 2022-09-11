Brokerages Set Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) PT at $272.25

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $272.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG opened at $247.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.04.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Dollar General by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

