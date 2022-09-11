Brokerages Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) PT at $4,850.00

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,850.00.

BKGFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,365 ($64.83) to GBX 5,000 ($60.42) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFF opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.35. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $38.61 and a one year high of $64.68.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Featured Stories

