Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP cut its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,304,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,298,113 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 3.7% of Viking Global Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 0.99% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $922,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $3,887,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 229,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $410,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday. They issued an “action list buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 1.8 %

BAM stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.30. 1,385,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,926. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.25. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

