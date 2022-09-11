Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires 2,640 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,497 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.24. The company had a trading volume of 20,264,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,465,904. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $177.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

