Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $434,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cable Hill Partners LLC decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.16. 2,595,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,139. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

