Cable Hill Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cable Hill Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,323 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,229,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,849 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.15. 3,888,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,297,912. The stock has a market cap of $134.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.40. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

