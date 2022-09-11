Cable Hill Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,210,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 28.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 5.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $563.38.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV traded up $4.25 on Friday, reaching $493.60. The stock had a trading volume of 958,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,443. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $481.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.28. The company has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.72 by $0.32. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.