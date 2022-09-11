Cable Hill Partners LLC Reduces Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of EOG traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.36. 2,841,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,858. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.22. The company has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.97 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Barclays reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.68.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.