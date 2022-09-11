Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Cadiz from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDZI opened at $3.34 on Thursday. Cadiz has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cadiz by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,627,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 35,464 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz in the first quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadiz in the first quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadiz by 74.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 638,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 271,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cadiz by 19.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 81,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

