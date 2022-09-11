Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.71.

CZR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

CZR stock opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.77.

In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 875,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,709,000 after buying an additional 33,478 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

