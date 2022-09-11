Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Position Lowered by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,575 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up 2.3% of Robotti Robert’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. CWM LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

NYSE CNQ traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.20. 1,669,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,447. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $31.71 and a 12-month high of $70.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.5822 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.10%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

