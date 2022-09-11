Cango (NYSE:CANG) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Cango Stock Performance
Shares of Cango stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. Cango has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $294.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72.
Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.20). Cango had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cango will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cango
Cango Company Profile
Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.
