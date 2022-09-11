Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 445,748 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of American Eagle Outfitters as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 340.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 101,869 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 11,932 shares of company stock valued at $139,435 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE AEO traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.69. 11,435,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,922,209. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

