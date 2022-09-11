Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Buys 842,561 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,783,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842,561 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America accounts for approximately 1.7% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.09% of Liberty Latin America worth $45,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth about $9,137,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,749,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 467,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 565,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 381,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,064,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after acquiring an additional 215,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

LILAK traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.95. 1,230,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,218. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $13.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LILAK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Latin America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.