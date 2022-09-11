Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,355 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 54,637 shares during the quarter. VMware makes up about 2.4% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $65,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,949,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,485,582,000 after acquiring an additional 273,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,859,118 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,464,269,000 after buying an additional 85,459 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in VMware by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after buying an additional 143,362 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

VMware stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.12. The stock had a trading volume of 711,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,010. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average of $115.02. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $167.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

