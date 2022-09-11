Captrust Financial Advisors Has $58.96 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 169.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,448 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $58,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,621 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,039,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,602,000 after buying an additional 2,085,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,773,000 after buying an additional 1,889,694 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,655,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,632,526. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

