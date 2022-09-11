Captrust Financial Advisors Has $84.57 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,650 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $84,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.34 on Friday, reaching $204.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,953,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,436. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

