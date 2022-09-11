Captrust Financial Advisors Has $90.80 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,484,574 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,576 shares during the quarter. HP comprises 0.6% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in HP were worth $90,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Trading Up 2.8 %

HPQ stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.26. 8,967,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,915,012. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on HP to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.