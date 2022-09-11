Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $70,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 227,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.78. The stock had a trading volume of 21,745,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,623,964. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

