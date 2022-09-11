Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,795,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.35% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $139,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.08. 1,728,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,309,764. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

