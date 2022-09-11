Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 8,497 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,429,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,497 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $72,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.24. 20,264,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,465,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $49.29.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

