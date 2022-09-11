Carry (CRE) Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week

Carry (CRE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, Carry has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. Carry has a market cap of $41.38 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MirArc Chain (MAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00071184 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Buying and Selling Carry

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

