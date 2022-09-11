Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754,290 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP owned 1.06% of Catalent worth $210,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 492,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,479,000 after acquiring an additional 632,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 261,686 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 15.3% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,265,000 after acquiring an additional 929,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CTLT traded up $2.70 on Friday, hitting $95.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,655. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.11 and a 1 year high of $142.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Catalent’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $33,352.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $33,352.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,018 shares of company stock worth $1,873,343. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

