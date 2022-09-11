CBET Token Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (CBET)

CBET Token (CBET) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. CBET Token has a total market cap of $137.49 million and $126,744.00 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBET Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CBET Token has traded up 0% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00772943 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014787 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019746 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000295 BTC.
CBET Token Profile
CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CBET Token Coin Trading
