CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CD Projekt in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded CD Projekt from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CD Projekt from 85.00 to 75.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on CD Projekt from 130.00 to 90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CD Projekt currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.25.
CD Projekt Price Performance
CD Projekt stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. CD Projekt has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72.
CD Projekt Dividend Announcement
About CD Projekt
CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CD Projekt (OTGLY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.