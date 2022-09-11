CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CD Projekt in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded CD Projekt from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CD Projekt from 85.00 to 75.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on CD Projekt from 130.00 to 90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CD Projekt currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.25.

CD Projekt stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. CD Projekt has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th were given a $0.0347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

