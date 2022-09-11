CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches Market Cap of $138.57 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $138.57 million and $6.60 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,657.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00055489 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00067453 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005483 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00075645 BTC.

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK VR is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 coins. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

