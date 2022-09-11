Cellframe (CELL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.25 Million

Cellframe (CELL) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. Cellframe has a market cap of $8.25 million and $143,903.00 worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cellframe coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cellframe has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,653.60 or 0.99945652 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036602 BTC.

About Cellframe

Cellframe (CELL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,578,132 coins. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cellframe’s official website is cellframe.net.

Buying and Selling Cellframe

According to CryptoCompare, “Cellframe is a quantum-resistant layer-1 network focused on secure and scalable cross-chain transfers. It is meant to be an infrastructure layer for web3. Cellframe uses variable post-quantum encryption by default.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cellframe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cellframe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cellframe using one of the exchanges listed above.

