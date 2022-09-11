Chai Trust Co. LLC Has $8.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 0.9% of Chai Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Chai Trust Co. LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,765,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.19. The stock had a trading volume of 93,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,819. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.22. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

