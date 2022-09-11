Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $27.75 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $27.75 target price on Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.40.
Change Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of CHNG opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -106.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $25.69.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
