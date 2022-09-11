Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $27.75 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $27.75 target price on Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.40.

Change Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CHNG opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -106.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Change Healthcare

About Change Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 5,400.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

