ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Downgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $23.10 price target on the software maker’s stock.

ECOM has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.03.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $658.49 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25.

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $48,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,952.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,750 shares of company stock valued at $145,405. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,900,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

