Chemours (NYSE:CC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CC. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chemours to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chemours from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.17.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of CC stock opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.91. Chemours has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.80.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemours will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chemours by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,350,000 after purchasing an additional 588,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 315.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,888 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Chemours by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,141,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,424,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemours

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.