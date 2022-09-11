CherrySwap Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.60 Million (CHE)

CherrySwap (CHE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, CherrySwap has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One CherrySwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. CherrySwap has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $764,685.00 worth of CherrySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00035920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,680.77 or 1.00001038 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036635 BTC.

CherrySwap Coin Profile

CherrySwap (CRYPTO:CHE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. CherrySwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,599,365 coins. CherrySwap’s official website is www.cherryswap.net/#/swap. CherrySwap’s official Twitter account is @CacheToken.

Buying and Selling CherrySwap

According to CryptoCompare, “CherrySwap is the automatic market-making protocol based on OKExChain(OEC). It adopts the mechanism of Automatic Market Maker (AMM) and aims to achieve self-driven liquidity creation with diversified functions such as liquidity mining, IFO, NFT, lottery, and DAO, so as to provide participants with the maximum value bonus.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CherrySwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CherrySwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CherrySwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

