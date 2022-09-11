Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 10,499 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.02. 9,009,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,629,924. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.00. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

