Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,837.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,723.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,526.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,461.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total value of $5,038,770.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $18,812,934.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,812,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,719 shares of company stock worth $10,246,870. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

