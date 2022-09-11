Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.31.

A number of analysts have commented on CHR shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Chorus Aviation Stock Up 4.0 %

Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$2.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$584.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$2.67 and a 1-year high of C$4.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.59.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$392.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$384.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

