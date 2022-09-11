CIBC Cuts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$135.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$143.00 to C$135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BMO. Veritas Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cormark upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$151.38.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

TSE:BMO opened at C$127.44 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$118.79 and a 52-week high of C$154.47. The firm has a market cap of C$85.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$126.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$134.70.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

About Bank of Montreal

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

