Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.7% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 445.4% in the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.77. The company had a trading volume of 15,499,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,283,654. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $189.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

