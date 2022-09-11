Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,403 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 156,242 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $22,812,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 51.0% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.7% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 57,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,499,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,283,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $189.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.25.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

