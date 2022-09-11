Citigroup Increases Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $82.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COUP. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coupa Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.95.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

COUP stock opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.50. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $259.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,808.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

