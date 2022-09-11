Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives $137.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLH shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $122.41 on Friday. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $124.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,180.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $137,449,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $57,553,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 576.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 371,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,604,000 after buying an additional 316,879 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 208.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,220,000 after buying an additional 286,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.3% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,048,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,902,000 after buying an additional 244,060 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

