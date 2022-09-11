Clearline Capital LP Acquires 260,067 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,067 shares during the quarter. Vontier makes up 1.8% of Clearline Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.38% of Vontier worth $15,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vontier by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth $11,635,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vontier by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after buying an additional 221,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vontier by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 732,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after buying an additional 362,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Vontier stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,169. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.21%.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Vontier to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

