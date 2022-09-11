Clearline Capital LP Acquires Shares of 539,095 Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 539,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,000. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.98% of Allakos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Allakos by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 17,937 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of ALLK traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.91. 3,812,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,071. The company has a market cap of $268.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.66. Allakos Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

