Clearline Capital LP Grows Position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.
Cano Health Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE CANO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.83. 2,467,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,262,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Cano Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $15.58. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CANO shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cano Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.45.
Cano Health Profile
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cano Health (CANO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.