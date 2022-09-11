Clearline Capital LP Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Clearline Capital LP grew its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,539 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Par Pacific by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 109,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 40,665 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of PARR stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 715,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,516. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.41. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Par Pacific to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Par Pacific to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $849,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,454,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,659,889.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,000 shares of company stock worth $5,483,100. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Par Pacific

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.