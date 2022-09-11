Clearline Capital LP Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,898 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.10% of IAA worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IAA by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in IAA by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in IAA during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,842,000. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,913,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in IAA during the 1st quarter valued at about $913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

IAA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IAA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $61.17.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $520.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.48 million. IAA had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 88.51%. IAA’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA Profile

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

Featured Articles

