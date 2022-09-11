Clearline Capital LP Increases Stake in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) by 303.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 644,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484,545 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Rover Group were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rover Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Rover Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Rover Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROVR traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $4.13. 409,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,522. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83. Rover Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.09 million. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 43.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

