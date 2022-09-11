Clearline Capital LP Increases Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,164 shares during the quarter. Xerox comprises approximately 2.0% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.55% of Xerox worth $17,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 17.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 24.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on XRX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xerox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.00.

Xerox Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Xerox stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,607. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.51%.

Xerox Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.